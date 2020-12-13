Law & order situation remained peaceful during PDM gathering

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) ::The law and order situation in the provincial capital remained peaceful due to foolproof security arrangements made by the police during the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) gathering here on Sunday.

On the directions of DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan, about 4,300 policemen were deployed outside Minar-i-Pakistan and other points of the city under the supervision of SP Headquarters Jamil Zafar.

Strict security measures were taken at all entry and exist points of the city as officials checked each and every vehicle and person.

Meanwhile, police teams had conducted search operations around Minar-i-Pakistan and other localities besides checking suspects.

The police also conducted flag marches in all areas to create a sense of security among citizens. Traffic wardenshad also been deputed on routes to Greater Iqbal Park to maintain smooth flow of traffic.