UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Law & Order Situation Remained Peaceful During PDM Gathering

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 10:20 PM

Law & order situation remained peaceful during PDM gathering

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) ::The law and order situation in the provincial capital remained peaceful due to foolproof security arrangements made by the police during the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) gathering here on Sunday.

On the directions of DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan, about 4,300 policemen were deployed outside Minar-i-Pakistan and other points of the city under the supervision of SP Headquarters Jamil Zafar.

Strict security measures were taken at all entry and exist points of the city as officials checked each and every vehicle and person.

Meanwhile, police teams had conducted search operations around Minar-i-Pakistan and other localities besides checking suspects.

The police also conducted flag marches in all areas to create a sense of security among citizens. Traffic wardenshad also been deputed on routes to Greater Iqbal Park to maintain smooth flow of traffic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Law And Order Vehicle Traffic Sunday All

Recent Stories

Dubai International Airport receives first flight ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Clean Energy Busi ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses commercial, investment ..

21 minutes ago

AUS signs research and exchange MoU with leading E ..

36 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,194 new COVID-19 cases, 631 recove ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Seychelles

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.