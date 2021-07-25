UrduPoint.com
Law, Order Situation Remains Peaceful During AJK Polls In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

Law, order situation remains peaceful during AJK polls in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Law and order situation remained peaceful and no untoward incident occurred in provincial capital on Sunday during the AJK Election 2021 due to foolproof security arrangements made by the Lahore police.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar visited Ichhra and Gulberg polling stations and reviewed security arrangements for the AJK Legislative Assembly general elections.

DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kiani and DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik were also present.

In connection with Kashmir elections, 25 polling stations had been set up across the city. Six DSPs, 25 SHOs had been deployed under the supervision of divisional officers. Also, 12 Elite, 14 Peruvian and 14 Dolphin vehicles also continued patrolling in different areas near the polling stations.

