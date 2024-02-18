Law, Order Situation Reviewed
Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Siddiqui on Sunday chaired a meeting to review the law and order and crime control activities in the division at his office.
In the meeting,District Police Officer Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Kamran, Additional SP Muhammad Zia, ADIG Aamir Mushtaq participated, while other district police officers joined the meeting through video link.
Addressing the meeting, the RPO Shariq Kamal Siddiqui directed that there was no permission for kite flying and kite selling in the region therefore, indiscriminate action should be taken against those involved in such activities.
He directed to keep the arrangements for the security of sensitive places complete in the division adding that there should be no negligence in that matter.
He further said that all district police officers should conduct search operations against criminal elements in their respective districts in collaboration with other departments and speed up the action against drug dealers.
