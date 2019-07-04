Law, order situation stable in Astore: DC

Deputy Commissioner Astore Azimullah Khan Thursday said that the internal condition of Astore regarding law and order situation is very good

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Astore Azimullah Khan Thursday said that the internal condition of Astore regarding law and order situation is very good.

He said, all the matters are going very good and everything is going fine. The weather in Astore is now become well and the situation of electricity is also better.

He instructed all the contractors of different developmental projects to expedite the construction work and complete their work in time.

The developmental work in different projects is being resumed and in a full swing.

He has visited different departments like schools, dispensaries and many other departments. All the staff are working and discharging their duties honestly.