Law & order soon better in Larkana range, enhancing the force & patrolling vehicles. Faryal says

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Faryal Talpur, the Central President of the Pakistan People's Party Ladies Wing and Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) stated that the incident of the brutal murder of a young man in Karachi over the drug issue is extremely tragic.

She expressed these veiws in Neodero house with Media persons. She urged the residents of Larkana district to promptly inform the police about drug pusher and gamblers so, that such social evils can be eradicated.

She mentioned that discussions have been held with the federal government regarding the establishment of an industrial tax-free zone and gas supply in Larkana, and the Safe Cities system will be upgraded.

She noted that the same SHOs (Station House Officers) posted at police stations in Larkana district for many years are aware of thieves and robbers, and this matter is also under their observation.

She added that after Larkana, an ASP (Assistant Superintendent of Police) has been appointed in Ratodero to further improve the law and order situation.

Crime in Larkana district has been largely controlled, and those involved culprits in the murders of two youths business man of Larkana will be arrested soon.

She highlighted that kidnapping for ransom has significantly decreased over time, and no such incidents have occurred this year. There have been no reports of dacoity or robbery on highways, and no bank robberies have taken place. She mentioned that the police force has been increased from 2,740 to 4,390, and the number of official police vehicles has been raised from 25 to 120. The budget allocation has been increased twelvefold, and 9 new police stations, 5 reporting rooms, and a police facilitation center have been established. An IT section and CRO (Crime Record Office) have been introduced at the district level, and the process of converting Market Police Station into a model police station is underway.

She stated that the Sindh government will soon begin the construction of a new state-of-the-art hospital in Larkana, equipped with 24-hour essential facilities to provide better treatment for patients from Larkana and surrounding cities.