Law, Order To Be Ensured During Ramazan: DC
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2025 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The district administration is determined to maintain law and order in the district during the holy month of Ramazan.
Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir, along with City Police Officer Bilal Omar, chaired a meeting of the district peace committee on Thursday and said that the role of the peace committee was very important to maintain an atmosphere of peace in the city.
The deputy commissioner made it clear that those who disrupt law and order would be dealt with an iron hand.
He issued orders for monitoring social media, removing offensive contents immediately and urged to promote religious harmony in Juma (Friday) sermons.
CPO Bilal Omar said police have chalked out a foolproof security plan for the month of Ramazan and anti-social elements would be dealt with strictly.
The meeting was attended by scholars of all schools of thought who reiterated their commitment to maintain an atmosphere of brotherhood especially during the holy month of Ramazan.
