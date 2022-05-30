UrduPoint.com

Law & Order To Be Maintained At All Cost In KP: CM

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Law & order to be maintained at all cost in KP: CM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan here Monday said that no compromise would be made on peace, law and order situation in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan here Monday said that no compromise would be made on peace, law and order situation in the province.

He said that law and order situation would be maintained at all costs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Chief Minister expressed these views while presiding over a high level meeting on the peace, law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chief Minister's special assistant, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Bangash, IGP Moazam Jah Jah Ansari and senior officials of law enforcement agencies attended.

The Chief Minister directed high ups to make special focus on improvement of peace, law and order situation in Khyber, North Waziristan and Bajaur tribal districts.

Mahmood Khan underlined the need for effective measures for prevention of incidents of target killings and attack on security forces besides expediting actions against miscreants, extortionists and drug mafia on the basis of intelligence reports.

He said KP Government was with law enforcement agencies and all their requirements would be addressed on priority basis besides provision of all needed resources to them.

The Chief Minister directed preparation of employment plan for drugs addicts so that menace of narcotics could be eliminated.

Related Topics

Attack North Waziristan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law And Order Drugs Muhammad Ali All Government Employment

Recent Stories

IHC seeks affidavit from Mir Shakil in controversi ..

IHC seeks affidavit from Mir Shakil in controversial advertisement case

2 minutes ago
 President Alvi approves appointment of Baligh-Ur-R ..

President Alvi approves appointment of Baligh-Ur-Rehman as Governor Punjab

35 minutes ago
 Iran Guards accuse 'Zionists' of assassinating col ..

Iran Guards accuse 'Zionists' of assassinating colonel

5 minutes ago
 Universal Healthcare Act to become law in three d ..

Universal Healthcare Act to become law in three days : Jhagra

5 minutes ago
 Domestic issue claims two lives

Domestic issue claims two lives

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Women team to tour Australia

Pakistan Women team to tour Australia

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.