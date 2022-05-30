Law & order to be maintained at all cost in KP: CM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan here Monday said that no compromise would be made on peace, law and order situation in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan here Monday said that no compromise would be made on peace, law and order situation in the province.

He said that law and order situation would be maintained at all costs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Chief Minister expressed these views while presiding over a high level meeting on the peace, law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chief Minister's special assistant, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Bangash, IGP Moazam Jah Jah Ansari and senior officials of law enforcement agencies attended.

The Chief Minister directed high ups to make special focus on improvement of peace, law and order situation in Khyber, North Waziristan and Bajaur tribal districts.

Mahmood Khan underlined the need for effective measures for prevention of incidents of target killings and attack on security forces besides expediting actions against miscreants, extortionists and drug mafia on the basis of intelligence reports.

He said KP Government was with law enforcement agencies and all their requirements would be addressed on priority basis besides provision of all needed resources to them.

The Chief Minister directed preparation of employment plan for drugs addicts so that menace of narcotics could be eliminated.