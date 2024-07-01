Law & order to be maintained on priority during Muharram: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Rashid Masood Khan on Monday said that law and order would be maintained on priority during the holy month of Muharram.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding maintaining law and order situation with the district peace committee and the administrators of various imambargahs across the district in his office.

According to handout , the DC further said that on 10th of Muharram, full proof security arrangements would be made along cleanliness of the routes of the processions would be ensured.

Official would be deployed in the deputy commissioner office and police center to cope with an untoward situation, he added.

He said control rooms would be established, and processions would be monitored.

The deputy commissioner directed the officers of the health department to ensure the provision of ambulances, doctors, paramedical staff and medicines along with the mourning processions.

He directed Ali Raza Bhatti, Executive Engineer, HESCO, to ensure smooth supply of electricity to Majlis during the holy month.

On this occasion, Mayor, Abdul Rauf Ghori said that on behalf of the Municipal Corporation, the routes of the mourning processions would be cleaned and sprinkled with water and the supply of drinking water would also be made possible.

On this occasion, SSP Mirpurkhas Captain (R) Asad Ali Chaudhary said that a security plan had been finalized by the police to protect the processions in the holy month.

As many as 107 processions would be taken out across the district, out of which 25 processions were very sensitive he said adding that 1500 police personnel would be deployed to provide security to the processions. Rangers and an army man would also assist in that regard, he added.

Coordination committees would also be formed at the tehsil level to resolve any issue, the SSP added.

Members of District Peace Committee, Hafiz Maulana Sadiq Saeedi, Maulana Hafeezur Rahman Faiz, Maulana Altamas Sabir, Maulana Muhammad Bakhsh Qadri, Maulana Syed Zia Haider Naqvi, Syed Umeer Naqvi, Syed Hamza Ali Naqvi, Wahid Hussain Pahlwani, Dr. Syed Saqib Kazmi, Maulana Syed Zia-ul-Hasan Kazmi, administrators of various Imambargahs and other officials from concerned departments attended the meeting.

APP/shr