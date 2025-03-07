Open Menu

Law Reforms Committee Delegation Meets Prosecutor General Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 10:19 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) A delegation of the Law Reforms Committee met Prosecutor General Punjab, Syed Farhad Ali Shah to discuss amendments to existing laws in line with modern requirements.

The delegation included SSP CTD Syed Hasnain Haider, Additional Commissioner Atiqa Rehman, Deputy Secretary Zafar Iqbal, Special Secretary Heritage Ejaz Khaliq, and Secretary Agri-Commission Afzal Ahmed.

During the meeting, several key proposals were discussed, including providing immediate legal assistance to both the police and the affected person after the registration of an FIR, issuing medico-legal documents from the Police Service Center within 24 hours, amending rules to set a specific time-frame for declaring medical reports and formulating Crime Scene Protection Rules.

The Prosecutor General Punjab requested further input from all stakeholders to refine these proposals.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Farhad Ali Shah emphasized the importance of independent and autonomous institutions in ensuring justice. He highlighted that all departments are actively working in line with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's vision to improve the justice system.

The meeting concluded with a consensus on the need for legal reforms to enhance efficiency and public service delivery.

