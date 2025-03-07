Law Reforms Committee Delegation Meets Prosecutor General Punjab
Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 10:19 PM
A delegation of the Law Reforms Committee met Prosecutor General Punjab, Syed Farhad Ali Shah to discuss amendments to existing laws in line with modern requirements
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) A delegation of the Law Reforms Committee met Prosecutor General Punjab, Syed Farhad Ali Shah to discuss amendments to existing laws in line with modern requirements.
The delegation included SSP CTD Syed Hasnain Haider, Additional Commissioner Atiqa Rehman, Deputy Secretary Zafar Iqbal, Special Secretary Heritage Ejaz Khaliq, and Secretary Agri-Commission Afzal Ahmed.
During the meeting, several key proposals were discussed, including providing immediate legal assistance to both the police and the affected person after the registration of an FIR, issuing medico-legal documents from the Police Service Center within 24 hours, amending rules to set a specific time-frame for declaring medical reports and formulating Crime Scene Protection Rules.
The Prosecutor General Punjab requested further input from all stakeholders to refine these proposals.
Speaking on the occasion, Syed Farhad Ali Shah emphasized the importance of independent and autonomous institutions in ensuring justice. He highlighted that all departments are actively working in line with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's vision to improve the justice system.
The meeting concluded with a consensus on the need for legal reforms to enhance efficiency and public service delivery.
Recent Stories
AJK Chief Justice pays courtesy call on Chief Justice of Pakistan
Interpol’s Int'l Day observed
Revised schedule: minor changes proposed in NPC election
DPO attended funeral prayer of Rizwan Qureishi
Two foreign tourists rescued after getting ost while Skiing at Siri Paye
Punjab govt allows teachers' holiday on Saturdays during Ramadan
Muqam expresses grief over passing of ANP leader Mutawakal Khan Advocate
18 power looms caught stealing electricity
UAF, KOICA to further expand collaboration in nutrition, eco-friendly initiative ..
Cabinet expansion to strengthen governance: Talal
China's Hubei building a world-famous cultural tourism destination
No complaint filed against labour Secretary Sindh: Sindh Minister for Labour and ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Interpol’s Int'l Day observed3 minutes ago
-
Revised schedule: minor changes proposed in NPC election3 minutes ago
-
DPO attended funeral prayer of Rizwan Qureishi2 seconds ago
-
Two foreign tourists rescued after getting ost while Skiing at Siri Paye10 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt allows teachers' holiday on Saturdays during Ramadan10 minutes ago
-
Muqam expresses grief over passing of ANP leader Mutawakal Khan Advocate10 minutes ago
-
18 power looms caught stealing electricity10 minutes ago
-
UAF, KOICA to further expand collaboration in nutrition, eco-friendly initiatives10 minutes ago
-
Cabinet expansion to strengthen governance: Talal6 minutes ago
-
No complaint filed against labour Secretary Sindh: Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Sha ..6 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara issue directives for traffic management during Ramadan6 minutes ago
-
NA committee reviews progress on Mustafa Aamir murder case11 minutes ago