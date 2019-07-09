Law will take its course if opposition violates it: Naeem ul Haq

Naeem ul Haq Special Assistant to Prime Minister (PM) has said if opposition protests under laws, it will not be opposed and if any attempt is made to break law then law will take its course.He said this while talking to a private TV channel here Tuesday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th July, 2019) Naeem ul Haq Special Assistant to Prime Minister (PM) has said if opposition protests under laws, it will not be opposed and if any attempt is made to break law then law will take its course.

He said this while talking to a private tv channel here Tuesday.He held the incumbent chairman Senate is playing good role and opposition has not reached a consensus decision on one name for new chairman Senate.He went on to say government does not care for opposition protest.