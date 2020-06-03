UrduPoint.com
“Law Will Take Its Due Course In Shehbaz Sharif Case”

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 38 seconds ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 04:01 PM

“Law will take its due course in Shehbaz Sharif case”

Shahbaz Gill—the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication—says that the end of Sharif family has come as they always escaped accountability since Pervez Musharraf’s tenure.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2020) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill said that the law would take its due course in Assets beyond means case of PML- President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif here on Wednesday.

A LHC division bench granted bail to Shehbaz Sharif against surety bond of Rs. 0.5 million in assets beyond means case.

The NAB officials were also present there at the Lahore High Court to arrest Shehbaz Sharif in the case but luckily he was granted bail. Huge numbers of PML-N workers were also present there including the leaders of the party like Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sana Ullah and Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Shahbaz Gill said that June 17 is not far either and the opposition leader would soon find himself in the grip of law due to corruption he did while being in power.

He expressed these views in response to bail granted earlier to PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in assets beyond means case.

“The of Sharif family has come as they always escaped accountability by faking illness,” said shahbaz Gill, adding that Shehbaz Sharif and his family was getting away from accountability since Pervez Musharraf’e tenure.

Shahbaz Gill also said that police arrested common people but the law must be equal for all rich and poor. He stated that the state institutions should not fear of Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif and should treat them as they treated others under the law.

