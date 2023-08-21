Open Menu

Lawlessness To Not Be Tolerated: Sarfraz Bugti

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2023 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Monday said that lawlessness would not be tolerated.

He wrote in his tweet that he together with his fellow Federal ministers, stood beside the Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar in showing collective backing for the Christian community.

"We will not condone any acts of lawlessness" the interior minister said.

He said that their steadfast pledge was safety and right of the minorities.

