Lawlessness Will Not Be Tolerated: Musadik Malik

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2024 | 11:23 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik said on Wednesday that while every political party has the right to protest, it must be conducted peacefully and within the bounds of the law.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands under the guise of political demonstrations.

Responding to a question about the denial of permission to PTI for a political rally, Minister said, "How can we permit those who openly talk about coming to Islamabad and seizing control?"

He warned that inciting people and attacking state installations and disrespecting martyrs cannot be associated with peaceful protests.

The minister made it clear that any attempt to repeat the events of May 9, when violent protests erupted, would be thwarted.

"The state will take action against those who break the law," he added.

Malik also highlighted the ongoing organized campaigns against the heads of state institutions, stating that the entire nation stands united in strengthening these institutions.

He said that reducing polarization and overcoming despair was needed and strengthening state institutions was crucial for national unity and stability.

