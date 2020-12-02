UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lawmaker Felicitates GB Cabinet

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 04:54 PM

Lawmaker felicitates GB cabinet

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Sindh Bilal Ghafar while congratulating the new Gilgit-Blatistan (GB) cabinet, said that the journey to the development of GB had started.

He said that the people of GB showed their trust in the players of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The lawmaker said that the players of the Captain would play their role in removing deprivation of the GB people.

Bilal said that the Prime Minister was aware of the problems of Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said that the PTI would fulfill all its promises made with the people of GB.

More Stories From Pakistan

