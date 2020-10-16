Lawmaker for establishing 'Bachat Bazaars' to provide relief to public

Sindh Assembly member Arsalan Taj Firday asked the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to establish 'Bachat Bazaars' to provide relief to the general public

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Assembly member Arsalan Taj Firday asked the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to establish 'Bachat Bazaars' to provide relief to the general public.

He criticized that public meetings were being held but Bachat bazaars were being closed.

Arsalan Taj said Bachat Bazaars were the means for facilitating the people.

He said a special assistant to the chief minister had lost his life due to coronavirus and the chief minister was planning public meetings in the city to further endanger the lives of innocent people.

He accused the chief minister for the unemployment of many people during the the coronavirus outbreak in the province.