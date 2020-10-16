UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lawmaker For Establishing 'Bachat Bazaars' To Provide Relief To Public

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 10:39 PM

Lawmaker for establishing 'Bachat Bazaars' to provide relief to public

Sindh Assembly member Arsalan Taj Firday asked the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to establish 'Bachat Bazaars' to provide relief to the general public

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Assembly member Arsalan Taj Firday asked the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to establish 'Bachat Bazaars' to provide relief to the general public.

He criticized that public meetings were being held but Bachat bazaars were being closed.

Arsalan Taj said Bachat Bazaars were the means for facilitating the people.

He said a special assistant to the chief minister had lost his life due to coronavirus and the chief minister was planning public meetings in the city to further endanger the lives of innocent people.

He accused the chief minister for the unemployment of many people during the the coronavirus outbreak in the province.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WHO in Contact With Vector Center on Russia's 2nd ..

59 seconds ago

UN Chief Condemns Attacks on Peacekeepers in Mali, ..

1 minute ago

Opposition creates fuss in National Assembly

1 minute ago

Kashmir's accession to be decided by its people: M ..

1 minute ago

Biden Town Hall Gains 2Mln More Viewers Than Trump ..

12 minutes ago

Efforts underway to curb terrorism in Balochistan: ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.