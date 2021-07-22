Lawmaker hails WMC performance

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Malik Amir Dogar on Thursday hailed performance of Waste Management Company (WMC) with respect to its cleanliness arrangements made on the eid occasion.

While paying visit at different areas of his constituency NA-155, he said clean and green Pakistan was vision of PM Imran Khan and being carried out with great momentum across the country.

He said the company had won people's heart by holding exclusive arrangements of cleanliness everywhere in the city.

He said people of his constituency expressed satisfaction over maintaining sanitation which had appeared a big issue earlier.

On the occasion, the lawmaker distributed plastic bags among citizens for collecting offal.

MD Waste Management Company Fakhar ul islam with all focal persons of the company accompanied Amir Dogar during his visit at multiple areas of the town.