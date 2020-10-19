Lawmaker submits resolution on breaching sanctity of Mazar-e-Quaid

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member Provincial Assembly Raja Azhar Khan Monday submitted a resolution to the Sindh Assembly Speaker against breaching the sanctity of Mazar-e-Quaid by PML-N leder Capt (retd) Safdar Awan on the other day.

In his resolution, he has requested the house to pass the resolution against the misconduct of PML-N leadership and officer-bearers at the Mazar-e-Quaid on October 18.

He said 'Capt (retd) Safdar Awan, husband of Maryam Safdar deliberately created law and order situation and acted against the rules and regulations of the mausoleum.'He said 'the sanctity of Mazar-e-Quaid was breached by political slogans and hooliganism which hurt the feeling of all Pakistanis that is highly condemnable.'The MPA has demanded of the provincial and Federal governments to take strict action against all who created chaos so that such act could never be repeated by anyone else.