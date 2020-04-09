Lawmaker welcomes Ehsaas initiative

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Bilal Ghafar Thursday welcomed the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme and termed it a historic initiative

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 )

He said that the Cash Programme, initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan, would provide relief to 12 million deserving and needy families, according to a communique here on Thursday.

Ghafar said that the distribution of money under the Ehsaas Programme was transparent and safe from the political interference.