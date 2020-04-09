Lawmaker welcomes Ehsaas initiative

UrduPoint.com
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Bilal Ghafar Thursday welcomed the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme and termed it a historic initiative.

