Lawmaker Welcomes Ehsaas Initiative
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 06:43 PM
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Bilal Ghafar Thursday welcomed the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme and termed it a historic initiative
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Bilal Ghafar Thursday welcomed the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme and termed it a historic initiative.
He said that the Cash Programme, initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan, would provide relief to 12 million deserving and needy families, according to a communique here on Thursday.
Ghafar said that the distribution of money under the Ehsaas Programme was transparent and safe from the political interference.