UrduPoint.com

Lawmakers Advocate For Enhanced Incentives, Development In Agriculture Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Lawmakers advocate for enhanced incentives, development in Agriculture sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Lawmakers in the National Assembly have called on the government to introduce increased incentives in the budget for 2023-24 to bolster the agriculture sector and achieve self-sufficiency in agrarian products.

Participating in general discussions on the Federal budget lawmakers in the National Assembly have joined forces to emphasize the need for robust incentives and comprehensive development strategies in the agriculture sector in the budget.

Khurshid Ahmed Junejo of the PPP highlighted the urgency of safeguarding agriculture from the adverse effects of climate change and underscored the importance of constructing dams for water reservoir capacity.

He urged the government to explore global markets for key crops to reduce dependence on international financial institutions.

Maulana Jamaluddin of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) applauded the increased budget allocation for social support programs but expressed concern over the welfare of people in tribal districts.

He called for dedicated measures to address the neglected regions, combat international conspiracies, and provide further relief for the impoverished segments of society.

Moreover, he stressed the rehabilitation of individuals affected by counter-terrorism operations.

Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani of the MQM condemned the May 9 incident and demanded justice for its perpetrators. He expressed disappointment over the lack of consultation with his party during budget formulation and advocated for an interest-free economy.

Qaimkhani emphasized the importance of prioritizing the lower middle class in the budget to alleviate the burdens faced by the masses. Furthermore, he called for increased allocation to the defence sector and urged the government to allocate funds for health, education, and social uplift, particularly in Karachi.

Chaudhary Muhammad Ashraf highlighted the necessity of focusing on the agriculture sector in the budget, specifically encouraging the cultivation of cash crops.

The lawmakers collectively underscored the need for a comprehensive approach to empower the agriculture sector and promote inclusive development for the betterment of the country.

Related Topics

Karachi National Assembly MQM Education Water Budget Agriculture May Market From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Clash erupts as Karachi mayor election results ann ..

Clash erupts as Karachi mayor election results announced

12 minutes ago
 DSCE reviews Dubai’s initiatives to support sust ..

DSCE reviews Dubai’s initiatives to support sustainable development

14 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves AED60 million of heavy equi ..

Sharjah Ruler approves AED60 million of heavy equipment to Sharjah Municipality

14 minutes ago
 UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consul ..

UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consular committee

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity t ..

Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity through concerted efforts

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of national leader of ..

PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev in Ba ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.