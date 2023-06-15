Lawmakers advocate for enhanced incentives, development in Agriculture sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Lawmakers in the National Assembly have called on the government to introduce increased incentives in the budget for 2023-24 to bolster the agriculture sector and achieve self-sufficiency in agrarian products.

Participating in general discussions on the Federal budget lawmakers in the National Assembly have joined forces to emphasize the need for robust incentives and comprehensive development strategies in the agriculture sector in the budget.

Khurshid Ahmed Junejo of the PPP highlighted the urgency of safeguarding agriculture from the adverse effects of climate change and underscored the importance of constructing dams for water reservoir capacity.

He urged the government to explore global markets for key crops to reduce dependence on international financial institutions.

Maulana Jamaluddin of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) applauded the increased budget allocation for social support programs but expressed concern over the welfare of people in tribal districts.

He called for dedicated measures to address the neglected regions, combat international conspiracies, and provide further relief for the impoverished segments of society.

Moreover, he stressed the rehabilitation of individuals affected by counter-terrorism operations.

Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani of the MQM condemned the May 9 incident and demanded justice for its perpetrators. He expressed disappointment over the lack of consultation with his party during budget formulation and advocated for an interest-free economy.

Qaimkhani emphasized the importance of prioritizing the lower middle class in the budget to alleviate the burdens faced by the masses. Furthermore, he called for increased allocation to the defence sector and urged the government to allocate funds for health, education, and social uplift, particularly in Karachi.

Chaudhary Muhammad Ashraf highlighted the necessity of focusing on the agriculture sector in the budget, specifically encouraging the cultivation of cash crops.

The lawmakers collectively underscored the need for a comprehensive approach to empower the agriculture sector and promote inclusive development for the betterment of the country.