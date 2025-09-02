Lawmakers call for coordinated measures to address devastation caused by recent floods

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Lawmakers in the National Assembly on Tuesday called for urgent and coordinated measures to address the devastation caused by recent floods, emphasizing long-term planning, immediate relief for victims, and special compensation for farmers who lost crops and livestock.

Speaking on the floor of the House, MNA Muhammad Moeen Wattoo said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was personally monitoring the situation in all provinces and regions, issuing instructions for relief operations and preventive measures.

He said that future planning — including the completion of under-construction dams, new water storage projects, and strengthening of early warning systems — was underway to minimize future flood damage.

Mirza Ikhtiar Baig praised the decision to brief parliamentarians through NDMA’s detailed presentation, which highlighted the severity of the disaster and satellite data indicating further risks from additional water releases.

He recommended the enforcement of buffer zones of at least 200 meters on both sides of rivers to prevent construction in vulnerable areas.

Raising concerns over stone-crushing licenses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he urged their review and called for improved management of glacial meltwater to protect crops. Warning of possible food shortages and inflation, he stressed immediate action to safeguard the agriculture sector.

Rana Hayat Khan underscored that farmers had suffered the greatest losses, with crops destroyed, cattle perished, and homes damaged.

He urged federal and provincial governments to cut non-essential expenditures, waive electricity bills and water charges for farmers, and provide direct financial compensation, saying such steps were vital for the survival of farmers and the stability of Pakistan’s economy.

MNA Usman Badini emphasized the urgent need to complete pending dam projects in Balochistan to avert future disasters.

He noted that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) workers were the first to reach flood-hit areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to extend relief efforts.

Calling the calamity both a divine trial and a test for governments, he highlighted Balochistan’s vulnerability, pointing out that water surges from Sindh often entered the province through Nasirabad Division, causing devastation.

He said that while Phase-I of the “100 Dams Project” had been completed, work on Phase-II — covering around 16 dams — had stalled due to lack of funds. He urged the federal government to immediately release funds, warning against waiting for another disaster before acting.

“Pakistan belongs to all of us. Whenever calamity strikes, it affects the entire nation. Instead of passing resolutions and waiting for another disaster, strong and implementable decisions must be taken,” he stressed.

MNA Sadiq Ali Memon expressed grief over the loss of lives and property in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in Buner, and in several districts of Punjab.

He said this year’s flooding was different from the past, with unprecedented water flows in Punjab’s secondary rivers, worsened by record rainfall in Sialkot and water inflows from across the Indian border.

Memon recalled Sindh’s repeated experience with floods, including the super flood of 2010, the 2015 floods, and the 2022 disaster, most linked to heavy rainfall and Indus River surges.

He noted that breaches in embankments in 2010 forced over 200,000 people to evacuate Thatta within hours, warning that similar devastation was unfolding in Punjab.

He said Sindh had prepared for worst-case scenarios, with ministers and legislators deployed on-site to monitor embankments and oversee relief efforts. “Preparations are in place to deal with displacements that could cross 100,000 people.

Continuous vigilance is essential, as even minor breaches or unexpected rainfall can create catastrophic situations,” he added.

He urged a coordinated national response with stronger policies, strict action against deforestation and illegal construction, and enhanced climate resilience to reduce future losses.

MNA Shaista Pervaiz held all political stakeholders collectively responsible for the devastation, urging immediate and decisive action to protect future generations. She said the crisis was not only a natural calamity but also the result of man-made negligence.

“For years, the timber mafia and construction mafia have plundered this country while institutions and assemblies remained silent. Every one of us sitting here bears responsibility for today’s tragedy,” she remarked.

Shaista said she had raised the issue of illegal deforestation for 15 years in the Climate Change Committee, presenting evidence and warnings, but no concrete steps were taken. “We keep forming committees, but they have failed to prevent destruction. If we continue in this manner, the coming disasters will be far worse,” she warned.

She called for immediate consultations with experts during the ongoing session rather than delaying decisions, urging lawmakers to rise above political differences and take tough measures such as building small barrages and reservoirs.

“This is a decisive moment. We must sacrifice our comforts, make hard choices, and act now to safeguard lives and futures,” she stressed.

MNA Fatiullah Khan from Dera Ismail Khan said the floods were a grave concern for the entire country, not just Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, and urged the government to expedite relief efforts and prioritize dam construction.

He recalled that President Asif Ali Zardari had already warned Parliament about looming climate threats, but preventive action was lacking.

Commending Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the armed forces for swift mobilization of relief operations, he criticized India for “weaponizing water” by releasing massive flows into Pakistan, devastating crops, infrastructure, and livelihoods.

He urged the United Nations and international bodies to investigate what he termed “water terrorism” and hold India accountable.

Highlighting repeated flooding in Dera Ismail Khan, he cited the 2010 deluge, the 2022 devastation, and further flooding in 2024. “Our people are sandwiched between mountain torrents and the Indus River. Many families remain homeless, and flood victims of 2022 still await government assistance despite having their bank accounts opened for relief funds,” he said.

He lamented that despite repeated requests, no committees were formed to address the district’s issues and proposals for small dams had been neglected since 1997.

He appealed to the Prime Minister to extend the same level of support to D.I. Khan as provided to Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan, stressing that the backward region, at the junction of three provinces, deserved urgent attention.

The House was later adjourned to meet again on Friday, September 5, 2025, at 11:00 a.m.

