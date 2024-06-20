Open Menu

Lawmakers Call For Increased Allocations For Agriculture, IT Sectors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2024 | 10:57 PM

Lawmakers in the National Assembly on Thursday urged the government to allocate more funds for the agriculture and Information Technology sectors in the budget for 2024-25

During the budget debate, Sunni Ittehad Council's (SIC) lawmaker Muhammad Aslam Ghumman alleged that the government had not announced any relief measures for the downtrodden masses and farmers.

He asked the government to provide significant incentives to the youth in the budget, advocating for vocational training to be integrated into the curriculum up to the 10th grade.

Ghumman further stressed the importance of allocating more funds to the information technology and agriculture sectors.

SIC's Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan asked the government to take concrete steps to address the challenges faced by farmers, highlighting their pivotal role in the country.

Muhammad Mobeen Arif, also of the SIC, called for allocating funds for establishing educational and healthcare institutions in his constituency.

He urged the government to reconsider the tax measures outlined in the budget for 2024-25.

SIC's Nasim Ali Shah highlighted the issues of his constituency and called on the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to improve law and order in the area.

APP/sra-zah

