Lawmakers call for national unity to deliver 'a resolute response to India'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Senators on Tuesday underscored the imperative of national unity across all sectors to safeguard the country's sovereignty and deliver a resolute response to India, following a recent false flag operation in Pahalgam and India's unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

"A loud and clear message must be sent from the Senate, National Assembly, political leadership, and the people of Pakistan to the Indian government: we stand united on this issue," they said.

Speaking in the Senate, Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan issued a strong condemnation of Israeli and Indian Prime Minister's, accusing them of having "hands stained with the blood of Muslims." Referring to ongoing atrocities, she stated, “One leader’s hands are stained with the blood of Muslims in Gaza, while another—Narendra Modi—has blood on his hands from Gujarat and Kashmir.”

She emphasized that Pakistan holds no enmity toward the general Indian public, acknowledging that many in India do not support Prime Minister Modi or his policies. "Our issue is not with the people, but with the policies of the Indian government," she said.

Senator Palwasha reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to national defense, declaring that the people stand united with their security forces. She issued a pointed warning to India, stating, “India must understand that there is a big difference between what happens in their films and in the battle grounds.

Continuing her remarks in the Senate, Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan said that Pakistan have the respect for Sikh community, particularly acknowledging the Sikh leader who expressed support for Pakistan" also highlighted the growing voices within India challenging the government's stance.

Senator Raja Nasir Abbas warned that Pakistan's enemy is gradually advancing its agenda and aims to destabilize Pakistan. He emphasized that India’s foreign policy is clearly aligned against Pakistan, with efforts underway to isolate the country on the global stage.

Senator Abbas called for a strong and decisive response to India’s actions, stating that “India must be given a fitting reply.” He stressed that national unity is the need of the hour and urged the political leadership to set aside internal differences and act collectively as one nation to counter India’s growing hostility.

Meanwhile, Senator Nasir Mehmood Butt stated that Pakistan is a proud and dignified nation that will give a strong and fitting response to any aggression.

He stressed the importance of sending a clear and unified message from the Senate of Pakistan to India. "Narendra Modi is a terrorist," he said, adding that the country must not tolerate any hostile actions from India.

Senator Butt also criticized former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to release Indian pilot Abhinandan just two hours after his capture, calling it a mistake.

Senator Dinesh Kumar condemned the loss of innocent lives in the Pahalgam incident. He praised the timely condemnation of the attack by Pakistan’s top leadership, acknowledging their responsible stance on the matter.

He emphasized that Pakistan is currently grappling with internal conflicts and fighting a war against terrorism. In such a situation, India’s allegations against Pakistan are nothing more than a conspiracy, he said.

“I am proud to be a patriotic Baloch and a Pakistani Hindu,” said Kumar. “My religion teaches me that no innocent life should be taken.”

He also addressed the Indian media’s reaction to the recent statement by Pakistan’s Army Chief regarding the two-nation theory, saying it was unnecessarily exaggerated. “There was nothing controversial in the statement. The concept of the two-nation theory was, in fact, presented by Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, Allama Iqbal, and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. It is a historical reality,” he added.

Senator Kamil Ali Agha stated that the speeches made by senators in the Senate reflect a clear message: the nation stands united against the enemy.

He emphasized that Pakistan has repeatedly taught India a lesson, and the Pahalgam incident has now been exposed as a false flag operation. He pointed out that even an Indian general has acknowledged the incident was based on falsehood.

Agha praised the Pakistani media for demonstrating responsibility in its coverage. Speaking on the Indus Waters Treaty, he warned that if India attempts to block Pakistan’s water, then Pakistan will destroy all the illegal dams constructed in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He added that India has already violated agreements by diverting Pakistan’s share of water in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which is a clear breach of the treaty.