UrduPoint.com

Lawmakers Call For Preventing Increased Women Harassment Incidents In Sindh

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Lawmakers call for preventing increased women harassment incidents in Sindh

Legislators Saima Nadeem and Laal Malhi on Tuesday demanded the Sindh government to provide protection to women amid the growing incidents of harassment and other crimes against women in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Legislators Saima Nadeem and Laal Malhi on Tuesday demanded the Sindh government to provide protection to women amid the growing incidents of harassment and other crimes against women in the province.

Speaking at a joint press conference here, Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Inter-provincial Coordination Saima Nadeem and Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Human Rights Laal Malhi called for an independent and impartial Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe into the matter in which Dr Parveen Rind had accused administration and hostel staff of People's University of Medical and Health Sciences for harassment and torture.

Saima said instead of providing protection to Parveen Rind the victim of harassment who spoke out against perpetrator Ghulam Mustafa, the poor girl was subjected to physical and mental torture.

Dr Parveen was also receiving death threats, she said.

Appreciating the Sindh High Court's suo motu notice of the matter, she said that the process was time consuming. To provide speedy justice, she called for the establishment of independent JIT. Considering the gravity of the matter, she stressed Sindh government to replicate the reforms introduced in the Criminal Justice System by the Federal Government.

She warned the provincial government in a firm manner that women would come out and launch sit-ins as protest unless the matter was brought to justice.

Speaking at the occasion, Malhi said a sense of fear and insecurity had engulfed the people of Sindh as the universities and other educational institutions of the province had become unsafe and dangerous for daughters.

Lawlessness seemed to have become a norm, he added, while referring to an incident in which two women were abducted from their homes and then raped. What was more was that police refused to register First Information Report (FIR), he informed.

He also said that there was a perfect match of the specimens obtained from the bodies of Dr Nimrata and Dr Nosheen Shah � saying both were murdered by the same man.

He said that Dr Nimrata's judicial inquiry report had still not appeared before public and stressed for a speedy and just public inquiry.

In response to a question, the parliamentarian stressed the need for de-politicization of institutions, police in particular. He said that senior police officials were transferred on political basis; as a result, "Police is responsible to feudal lords, when it should be answerable to the public." He said that there was a lack of political will which prevented attempts at any betterment.

Replying to another question, he said that after the 18th amendment law and order became a provincial subject. Hence, it was not the mandate of Federal government to interfere in the matters of the province.

It is pertinent to mention that both the members of National Assembly belong to Sindh.

Related Topics

Sindh National Assembly Protest Suo Motu Sindh High Court Police Poor Law And Order Man Same Criminals Women FIR From Government

Recent Stories

ANP announces to celebrate Mother Language Day

ANP announces to celebrate Mother Language Day

41 seconds ago
 Khanewal incident culprits to be brought to justic ..

Khanewal incident culprits to be brought to justice just like Sialkot tragedy: A ..

42 seconds ago
 Estonia Says Ratification of Border Agreement With ..

Estonia Says Ratification of Border Agreement With Russia Will Increase Security

44 seconds ago
 Ministry of Defence continues preparations for Uni ..

Ministry of Defence continues preparations for Union Fortress 8 military parade

41 minutes ago
 Russia's Zakharova Says UK Should Apologize for Fa ..

Russia's Zakharova Says UK Should Apologize for False Statements About Ukraine I ..

46 seconds ago
 One COVID patient dies, 65 test positive in Hydera ..

One COVID patient dies, 65 test positive in Hyderabad

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>