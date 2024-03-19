Open Menu

Lawmakers Check Quality, Weight Of Edibles

Published March 19, 2024

Member National Assembly Sajid Salim Mehdi, and Member Provincial Assembly Nosher Ahmed, former MNA, Nazeer Ahmed and forrmer MPA, Khalid Mahmood ped visit to utility stores here Tuesday

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Member National Assembly Sajid Salim Mehdi, and Member Provincial Assembly Nosher Ahmed, former MNA, Nazeer Ahmed and forrmer MPA, Khalid Mahmood ped visit to utility stores here Tuesday.

The current and former lawmakers checked quality, standard and weight of edibles being offered relatively on cheap prices from the space built for consumers.

MNA Sajid Salim said on the occasion as both of the Federal and provincial governments were providing a big subsidy on edible items across the country and the province particularly.

He said that the people's government was paying special attention on welfare of the masses, adding that mission of people' service was manifested in its true spirit quite as per expectations of the masses.

MPA Malik Nusher said that distribution of Nigheban package was made in full swing. About 160,000 ration bags have yet been given away to deserving segments in the district here.

He said welfare schemes were reflecting peoples' service in true manner by the government at the doorstep.

