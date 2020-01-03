Lawmakers condemn IOK grim situation of lockdown

LAHORE, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Lawmakers on Thursday strongly condemned the grim situation of lockdown by Indian forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), which have entered 151st day.

Talking to APP Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Hanif Patafi said that oppressed Kashmiris were facing a worst crisis in the valley, adding, in intense cold public transport was almost not available on the roads.

MPA Muhammad Sajid Bhatti said that life of the Kashmiris was continuously paralyzed in the valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions were under full lockdown by the Indian forces, asking the world community to take immediate notice of the Indian forces' atrocities.

Senator Sehar Kamran said that human rights violations including mass killings, torture, rape and physical assault in IOK were continued, adding that enforced disappearances were being utilized as a weapon for political repression and suppression of freedom of speech.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) report which issued here Thursday, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism in IOK, martyred three Kashmiri youths in Rajouri district.

The report said that the troops martyred the youth during a search operation at Khari Thrayat in Nowshera area of the district.

Meanwhile Human Rights (HR) activist Tahira Habib urged the world community to take notice of Indian forces' restrictions in Indian Occupied Kashmir who had blocked internet, prepaid mobile services, which continued to remain suspended for the last five months.