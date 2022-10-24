UrduPoint.com

Lawmakers Condemn Killing Of Arshad Sharif, Demand Fair Investigation

Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2022 | 09:02 PM

Lawmakers condemn killing of Arshad Sharif, demand fair investigation

The lawmakers in the National Assembly on Monday condemned the killing of journalist,anchor person Arshad Sharif and demanded for fair investigation into the incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The lawmakers in the National Assembly on Monday condemned the killing of journalist,anchor person Arshad Sharif and demanded for fair investigation into the incident.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, MMAP lawmaker Salah Uddin Ayubi condemned the killing of journalist Ashrad Sharif in Kenya and condoled the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

He demanded an investigation into this incident.

He congratulated Ali Musa Gilani and Abul Hakim Baloch for winning by-elections Multan and Karachi, respectively.

He said that the people of Karachi and Multan had exposed those who told lies to them in 2018.

Salahuddin Ayubi said that the financial scams of BRT in Peshwar and Malam Jaba should be investigated.

He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had given a historical verdict by declaring the person a thief who sold gifts of the state.

Javeria Zafar also condemned the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif and appealed the people especially social media users to avoid speculations on the issue.

She said that fair investigations should be ensured in the case. She also demanded the chair to ensure the presence of ministers in the House and the interest of lawmakers in the proceedings of the lowe house.

MNA Nisar Ahmed Cheema said that the killing of a renowned journalist was a tragic incident and demanded a fair investigation into the incident.

He also congratulated two new MNAs who took oath over winning by-elections in Multan and Karachi.

Cheema said that Yusuf Raza Gilani was known as a decent politician and his son Ali Musa Gilani would follow his father in politics.

He said that Abdul Hakeem Baloch was a seasoned politician and the members of the house welcomed him in the lower house.

He said all rehabilitation in flood-hit areas should be the priority of provincial and Federal governments and all politicians should play their role in that regard.

MNA, Jamal Uddin also congratulated two MNAs who took the oath and condemned the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif.

Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan, Kishwer Zehra strongly condemned the killing of Arashd Sharif and demanded the government to conduct a transparent investigation into the case.

Pakistan People Party Parliament MNA Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmad Khan congratulated the newly elected member of the Pakistan people's party.

He also felicitated the Hindu Community in the country on their religious festival of 'Diwali'.

He also demanded a fair investigation into the Arahsa Sharif's murder.

On the eve of 75th foundation day of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), he said the people of Jammu and Kashmir would get their right to self-determination soon for which they had been striving for past years.

He expressed complete solidarity with the people of illegally Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and said the people of Pakistan were supporting firmly Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for their just cause.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla also condemned the killing of Arshad Sharif and demanded the government to unearth the truth behind this incident.

He also congratulated the two newly elected members of the house.

PML-N Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh expressed deep grief and shock over the tragic death of journalist Arshad Sharif.

He also congratulated the Pakistan People's Party for winning MNA seats in the by-election.

PML-N MNA Chaudhry Mahmood Bashir Virk condemned the malicious campaign against the Pakistan armed forces and urged the government to take action against them.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Multan Murder National Assembly Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Social Media Jammu Kenya Afzal Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir 2018 Family All Government

Recent Stories

Provincial President JUI-F meets Governor Sindh

Provincial President JUI-F meets Governor Sindh

2 minutes ago
 Lebanese Parliament Fails to Elect President on 4t ..

Lebanese Parliament Fails to Elect President on 4th Try

2 minutes ago
 Door-to-door free milk testing campaign in full sw ..

Door-to-door free milk testing campaign in full swing

2 minutes ago
 JUI-F chief condemns journalist Arshad Sharif's mu ..

JUI-F chief condemns journalist Arshad Sharif's murder in Kenya

2 minutes ago
 Judicial Commission of Pakistan recommends three n ..

Judicial Commission of Pakistan recommends three names for elevation to Supreme ..

11 minutes ago
 EU overjoyed with Pakistan's exclusion from FATF G ..

EU overjoyed with Pakistan's exclusion from FATF Grey List: Dr. Rina Kionka

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.