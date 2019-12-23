Lawmakers condemned Indian citizenship bill 2019, resolution approved in BA

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Balochistan Assembly on Monday strongly condemned the implementation of recent citizenship amendment Act of 2019 by the Indian government.

A unanimous resolution was approved by the house of Balochistan Assembly. Member Panel of Chairman Abdul Qadir Nayal chaired a session of Balochistan Assembly.

Danesh Kumar parliamentary secretary for Minority Affairs tabled the resolution in the house regarding citizenship act of 2019 enforced by BJP government of Indian government which read that Indian citizenship act 2019 is aggressive and will not bring religious harmony. Aggressive designs of Indian government of BJP are going to be a big threat to the entire region of Sub Continent.

According to the resolution presented in the house it was said that recent move taken by the Indian Government of BJP will further provide the space and shall enhance the Extremist Tendencies in the region.

"Indian citizenship bill 2019 is coincide with the International Human Rights" told by Danesh Kumar Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs Balochistan Assembly.

He said, Federal Government was requested in the resolution that international community, United Nations, Human Rights Councils and other Human Rights Non Governmental Organizations must be contacted in this regard.

"World Community should take notice of Indian citizenship bill 2019, and forced the Indian government for the terminations of detach identity controversial bill".

On Point of Order Agriculture Asghar Khan Achakzai member of the house from Awami National Party condemned the raid conducted by security forces at the house of tribal leader of district Chaman Haji Faizullah Khan.

Nasarullah Khan Zairy member from Pashtoonkhwah Milli Awami party (PKMAP) also condemned the incident of Raid in Chaman and asked to call the security personnel in speaker's chamber in this regard.

Qadir Nayal member Panel of Chairman asked to float a separate movement or a question in the house, and then minister for home and tribal affairs will be responsible to reply.

On the issue of Gwadar Port and resources of Balochistan, opposition members of Balochistan Assembly jointly recorded their strong protest in the house. Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi minister for Finance Balochistan tried to reply the opposition members during protest but could not complete his arguments. Qadir Nayal at the moment gave the rolling and asked to formulate a joint strategy in this regard.

During Question and Answer Session, Sana Baloch told that almost 13,500 schools were established in the province. Out of them almost 50 percent schools were being run by a single teachers. 'It reveals how sincere we are with the future of Balochistan', Question raised by member parliament from BNP Mengal Sana Baloch.

Later after the indication of Quorum, Session was postponed by the Panel of Chairman till December 26.