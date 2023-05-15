UrduPoint.com

Lawmakers Demand To Try PTI Chairman Under Army Act

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Lawmakers demand to try PTI chairman under Army act

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Lawmakers in the National Assembly while strongly condemning arsenal attacks on Jinnah House, radio Pakistan Peshawar building, damaging public and private properties in various parts of the country by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) violent protesters on Monday demanded to try its chairman Imran Khan under Army Act.

Speaking in the National Assembly here they said such elements made the entire country hostage by creating anarchy and commotion and damaging public and private properties. Such anti-state elements do not deserve any leniency and they should be taken to task, they added.

Leader of the Opposition in NA Raja Riaz Ahmed termed Imran Khan a 'fitna' when he was arrested in a corruption case; his (Imran) supporters resorted to violent protest and torched the historical Jinnah House, Radio Pakistan Peshawar besides damaging statues of martyrs.

Fitna Khan has ashamed the whole nation but he was given a warm welcome at the Apex court, he said.

He demanded that a case should be registered under the army act against 'Fitna Khan' besides trying under the army act.

He also urged the chair to adjourn the Housing proceeding for 10 minutes or play the national anthem several times in solidarity with armed forces and Pakistan.

Saladuddin of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) said anti state elements deserved no leniency and those involved in attacking and damaging public and private properties should be tried under army act.

He said many persons were taken into custody from the courts' premises after cancellation of their bails. The entire country was made hostage by the miscreants of PTI who restored to violent protest soon after the arrest of Imran Khan, he added.

He said there were solid corruption evidence against Imran Khan in Al-Qadir case but he was giving special treatment by the judiciary.

He said that on May 9, a vehicle in which he and MNA Sabir Qaimkhani were traveling towards Islamabad was also attacked by PTI violent protesters near Chungi-26. He demanded strict action against 'Fitna Khan' and his supporters after registering cases against them.

Salauddin Ayubi of JUI-F while condemning PTI and Imran Khan for torching toll plaza, public and private properties demanded of the government to declare PTI as terrorist organization and impose ban on it. The PTI wanted civil war in the country, he added.

He said PTI not only destroyed country's economy but also trying to create anarchy.

Abdul Qadir Mandokhel of PPP said a transparent inquiry should be held in arsenal attacks on Jinnah House and other public and private properties by the PTI workers. Imran Khan should be nominated in attack on Jinnah House, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Imran Khan Corruption Islamabad National Assembly MQM Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Army Martyrs Shaheed Vehicle Turkish Lira May From Government Arsenal Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court Opposition Housing

Recent Stories

CABSAT 2023 and Integrate Middle East to kick off ..

CABSAT 2023 and Integrate Middle East to kick off in Dubai on Tuesday

19 minutes ago
 KEZAD Group, SWS Holding to collaborate on polishe ..

KEZAD Group, SWS Holding to collaborate on polished water processing and distrib ..

34 minutes ago
 UAE Government and ICAO launch &#039;Global Accele ..

UAE Government and ICAO launch &#039;Global Accelerator Ambassador&#039; program ..

34 minutes ago
  COAS, UAE President discuss important matters on ..

 COAS, UAE President discuss important matters on phone call

1 hour ago
 Meydan Free Zone, ADIB sign strategic partnership ..

Meydan Free Zone, ADIB sign strategic partnership to empower SMEs to grow from D ..

1 hour ago
 Parliament joint session to be held today afternoo ..

Parliament joint session to be held today afternoon

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.