LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Lawmakers and experts on Sunday strongly denounced the Indian nefarious move for a death sentence against Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Muhammad Yasin Malik, in fake and concocted cases.

These cases have been filed against him by the dreaded National Investigation Agency (NIA), seeking a death sentence from the Delhi High Court (DHC).

The JKLF in a recent statement had asserted that in order to recapture the declining political mileage of the ruling extremist party of India, the BJP government is hell-bent upon chastising Yasin Malik for his peaceful and non-violent political beliefs, Kashmir Media Service (KMS) said in its report.

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the All Parties Hurriyat Conference including other bodies, has explosively condemned the Modi-led fascist Indian government, for forcibly implementing a secret and unrighteous agenda by usurping all-fundamental rights of the people of Kashmir, including social, economic political, and religious rights.

In the IIOJK, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has strongly condemned the Indian unjustified move to ask the Delhi High Court for a death sentence against its chief (Chairman), Muhammad Yasin Malik, in fake cases filed against him by National Investigation Agency.

While terming Yasin Malik as the worst victim of a political vendetta at the hands of the government of India, the JKLF appealed to the global community, especially the influential world powers, and transnational human rights organizations, to intervene and save the precious life of the most popular pro-freedom political leader of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), in a statement, raised serious concerns over the victimisation of Hurriyat leaders by the Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as part of their efforts to suppress the just freedom struggle in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), KMS added.

Highlighting the actions of India's National Investigation Agency (NIA), Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik's wife Mushaal Hussein Mullick told APP that the agency has currently approached the Delhi High Court while seeking the death penalty for Yasin Malik.

The illegally detained Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Malik had previously been unjustly sentenced to life imprisonment in a fabricated case by an Indian court last year, Mushaal lamented.

Mushaal Mullick said fascist Modi and the Indian Army are turning Kashmiris into a minority in the valley by issuing domiciles to Indian citizens.

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. over 100,000 Kashmiris had been killed by Indian forces since 1989, while more than 7,200 people were murdered in custodial torture by Indian army brutalities, she added.

The Indian occupational forces had committed the worst crimes, as more than 162,000 Kashmiris had been subjected to inhuman torture, including beatings with iron rods, stripping naked, heavy roller treatment, hanging from the ceiling, electrocution, burning of the body with iron rods, sleep deprivation, solitary confinement, sexualized torture including rape, molestation, and sodomy, she lamented.

Replying to a query, she criticized India's imperialistic and fascist approach to suppress every genuine and legitimate demand of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

She added that the RSS-inspired 'Hindutva' ideology was being pursued by the BJP-led Modi government, a major growing threat.

The former senator from Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Sehar Kamran (TI) while talking to APP urged the international community and human rights organizations, particularly the United Nations, to play a role in Malik's unconditional release from the prison.

The latest controversy has been reported by international media that extrajudicial murders of a number of Kashmiris have become a routine in the Kulgam area of the occupied territory, Kamran added.

She said that recent reports have revealed that nearly 11,000 women have been raped by Indian soldiers and over 110,000 children have become orphans. In contrast, around 23,000 women were made widows by the Indian troops.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said that cruelty knows no bounds, and after the men were gunned down, their bodies were not returned to their families, adding that new Dehli was 'losing the battle of hearts and minds of people in occupied Kashmir.

Expressing deep concern over these developments, he called upon the international community to intervene in the matter.

He urged the UN Human Rights Council, as well as prominent organizations such as Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and the International Committee of the Red Cross, to play their respective roles in securing the release of Yasin Malik and illegally detained Hurriyat leaders, currently languishing in various jails across India and IIOJK.

The Indian occupational forces' state terrorism, war crimes, and human rights violations had made life a nightmare for over one million oppressed Kashmiris, especially women, senior citizens, and children in IIOJK, Mushahid remarked.