UrduPoint.com

Lawmakers Deny News Of Constitutional Amendments About Senior Judiciary

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 11:50 PM

Lawmakers deny news of constitutional amendments about senior judiciary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Senator Azam Khan Swati along with Member National Assembly MNA Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday categorically denied a news item regarding approval of constitutional amendments about senior judiciary.

Azam Khan Swati and Muhammad Ali Khan who are also members of Parliamentary committee on Judges appointment in superior courts stated that no such constitutional amendment on the appointment of judges was approved by the committee.

The committee is not empowered to present or approve the constitutional amendments.

They further clarified that the law minster was also absent in Tuesday's meeting therefore the rumors were baseless.

During the committee proceedings only it was discussed that whatever the upcoming amendments would be, the same shall be moved to the House through private members and the government will deliberate on them afterwards, they added.

Related Topics

National Assembly Same Superior Muhammad Ali Government Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee preparat ..

Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee preparations in full swing to receive ..

1 hour ago
 COVID-19 infections down by 62% in August compared ..

COVID-19 infections down by 62% in August compared to January: UAE Government me ..

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, US Secretary of Defen ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, US Secretary of Defence review consolidating relati ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for staying engaged with Afghanista ..

Pakistan calls for staying engaged with Afghanistan to prevent 'spoilers' from d ..

4 minutes ago
 CAA renews license of Juzzak Airstrip to revive ai ..

CAA renews license of Juzzak Airstrip to revive air connectivity with Sandak pro ..

4 minutes ago
 Every New Ukrainian Gov't Seems More Determined to ..

Every New Ukrainian Gov't Seems More Determined to Further Deadlock in Donbas - ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.