Lawmakers disturbing parliament proceedings should be de-seated: Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari of PTI condemned the ruckus in the House during the sittings after the presentation of budget and said that lawmakers disturbing the proceedings should be de-seated. He demanded the government to control inflation in the country and provide maximum relief to the people.

He said that various areas of Rajanpur were `no-go areas' despite operations of security forces. He said that inquiry should be conducted as how many expenses were conducted on such so-called operations. Meanwhile, the Chairperson Amjad Khan Niazi asked Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan to seek detailed report on Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab on it.

Naveed Aamir Jeeva of PPPP while taking part in the budget debate said that the government neither allocated funds nor any welfare project for minority in the budget.

He said on one hand the government was privatizing the state companies while on the other hand efforts were being made to nationalize Edward College Peshawar which was a missionary institution.

He said also called for proper legislation to stop forced conversion of minorities as such act cause insecurity among the minority.

Taking part in the debate, Munawara Bibi Baloch of PTI appreciated the government for presenting poor-friendly budget for year 2021-22.

She said due share was given to all the provinces in the budget.

She said the PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan did more for the development of Balochistan province which was neglected by the past regimes.

She called for setting up an expo centre and cadet colleges in the province.

Syed Javeed Hasnain of PML-N stressed the need for strengthening of the Parliament.

He said there was no doubt that agriculture considered as backbone of the country but unfortunately no solid measures were taken to boost this important sector.

He said prosperity could not be brought without provision of state of the art facilities to the farmers.

He called for growing more palm and olive trees in the country to get rid of $ 5 billion import bill of edible oil. Through planting more palm and olive trees, we would not only self sufficient in edible oil but also earn precious foreign reserves by exporting it, he added.

Romina Khurshid Alam of PML-N said limited budget was allocated for eliminating terrorism.

She claimed more taxes were imposed on government employees which needed to be abolished.

Participating in the budget debate Noor ul Hassan Tanvir of PML-N said that the PTI did not fulfill promises made with the people during elections.

He alleged inflation and unemployment have increased in the country despite tall claims of the treasury benches.

Ayesha Rajab Ali Baloch of PML-N criticized the government for not giving any relief to the masses during the last three years.

She said prices of all essential items including flour, sugar, edible oil etc have increased manifold.

She said PML-N government not only laid network of roads across the country but also eliminated hours long power load-shedding.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan appreciated the all members, staff, cameramen and chair for running the lengthy session.

He said Pakistani nation was a resilient nation and today they practically demonstrated by following golden principle of our Quaid-e-Azam "Work, Work and Work." Later, the House was adjourned to meet again on Monday at 12:00 o'clock.