Lawmakers embrace nostalgia and vision in farewell session of National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :As the curtains fall on the current term of Pakistan's National Assembly, lawmakers on Wednesday reflected a blend of nostalgia and a forward-looking vision during the final session of the 15th National Assembly.

Elected representatives from diverse parties contemplated the achievements and hurdles of their term as they addressed the assembly for the final time, providing insight into the shared emotions that influence the nation's political sphere.

The last sitting not only served as more than just a conclusion to a chapter but also set the stage for the evolving narrative of Pakistan's democratic journey.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal in his farewell speech said the current assembly was going to complete its constitutional tenure which was a good omen. His party inked a written agreement with the past government led by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) for resolution of grave issues of Balochistan, he said.

He said they also presented their issues before the incumbent prime minister and the Federal cabinet but unfortunately no vain.

He said he tabled a bill about enforced missing of people but could not pass. He said Balochistan never objected over past census but regretted that 7.3 million less people were shown in the latest censure.

Noor Alam Khan said he always raised voice against sky rocketing inflation in the country. Increase in petroleum prices directly affected poor and common people, he said.

He lauded the prime minister for provision of gas and electricity to his constituency which was completely deprived in past.

Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali said the country could not progress without complete elimination of interest based system in the country.

He had also submitted a bill in 2019 in this regard but it could not come on agenda of the house.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the House was not complete with the opposition. Pointing towards members sitting in front row, he said that they all remained in jail but unfortunately in past their production orders were not issued.

He said image of the politicians in peoples' eye was not good and they considered them corrupt people. The parliament was sole organization which has authority to levy taxes on the people, he said.

Whether, the people who were sitting here they themselves paid taxes, he questioned.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi congratulated the entire leadership for completing its constitutional term. In past, the National Assembly was unconstitutionally dissolved by the PTI but through joint efforts, it was restored, he said.

He said the PTI government pushed the country towards bankruptcy but the allied government through hectic efforts saved the country from default.

He regretted that unfortunately they could not take action against those who breached the constitution for sake of their own personal interest.

Later, the National Assembly passed private member bills the Rahim Jan University Bill, 2023 and the Acid and Burn Crime Bill, 2022 passed.

Earlier, Murtaza Javed Abbasi moved motions to suspend the rules and take up the said bills.

Later, the House was prorogued the house sine die.