Lawmakers felicitate Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on winning NA Speaker slot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Lawmakers here on Saturday extended heartiest felicitations to newly-elected Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, expressing confidence that he would ensure rule of law, supremacy of the Constitution and the Parliament.

Speaking on floor of the National Assembly, senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Khawaja Asif congratulated Raja Pervaiz on assuming charge as speaker of the august House.

Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while felicitating the new speaker hoped that he would follow the path of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for supremacy of the Constitution and the Parliament.

He regretted that during last 3-4 years, the sanctity of the House was compromised by the past regime of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

He expressed confidence that the new PML-N led coalition government would work together and put the country on consistent path of progress and prosperity.

Maulana Asad Mehmood of JUI-F congratulated the new speaker and hoped that he would prove himself to be a true custodian of the House and the Constitution and run the House proceedings according to rules.

He suggested the speaker to verify the resignations of all PTI members by summoning them in the Chamber for confirmation as per the rules and the law.

Maulana Asad also sought details of the gifts deposited or taken from the 'Toshakhana' during the tenure of PTI government.

PML-N MNA Ayaz Sadiq also felicitated Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and requested to look into the matter of PTI members' resignation and get them verified as there were reports that majority of PTI lawmakers had no intention to tender resignations.

He was of the view that PTI members should be called in to verify their resignations in individual capacity.

Upon which, the NA Speaker asked the quarters concerned to present resignations of PTI lawmakers before the chair again for evaluation in line with the rules and procedures.

Leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Khalid Hussain Magsi also congratulated Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on assuming charge as the NA speaker.

He said his party had parted the ways with the PTI government as it always believed in solo flights and not consulting and taking its allies into confidence on different matters.

Khali Magsi hoped that this government would take all allied parties along and run the House proceedings as per the law and rules.

Amin-ul-Haque of MQMP also congratulated Raja Pervaiz on becoming NA speaker unopposed, which according to him, was a new precedent in Parliamentary history of the country.

He said his party would always support the government if the House proceedings are advanced in line with law and the Constitution.

Leader of Balochistan National Party (BNP) Akhtar Mengal also congratulated Shehbaz Sharif and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on their election as Prime Minister and Speaker NA respectively.

He highlighted issues faced by the people of Balochistan and hoped that due attention would be given for mitigating their sufferings.

He was of the view that all state institutions should work within their ambit, which would take the country to lasting progress and development.

MNA Raja Riaz asked for taking due action against all those who had violated or abrogated the Constitution whether it was the National Assembly or Provincial Assembly, giving them exemplary punishment so that no one could dare committing such an act.

He said the letter-gate conspiracy was hatched by the PTI leadership for misleading the public and gaining political benefit to avoid voting on no-confidence resolution filed by joint opposition against Imran Khan.

MNA Mohsin Dawar congratulated Raja Pervaiz Ashraf for being elected as speaker of the National Assembly.

He regretted that the PTI government did not take any practical measures for rehabilitation of internally displaced persons of North Waziristan locality of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. He asked the government to fully implement the 18th amendments.

Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali also congratulated Raja Pervaiz Ashraf for being elected to the top slot of National Assembly and hoped that he will work for strengthening and supremacy of the parliament.