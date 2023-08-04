Lawmakers for effective measures to root out menace of terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Lawmakers in the National Assembly while strongly condemning Bajaur's blast incident on Friday called for taking effective measures to eradicate the menace of terrorism.

Speaking on a point of order, Muhammad Jamal Ud Din said that innocent people were targeted in the JUI-F gathering on July 30.

He said tribal people always supported Pakistan and never damage government properties. 'Jirga' of tribal people was being held which would decide the future course of action, he said.

He urged the government and law enforcement agencies to stop the reoccurrence of such gruesome incidents.

He thanked the Prime Minister for announcing Rs 2 million compensation each to the martyred of the incidents and inquiring about the health of injured people during his visit to Peshawar. He also thanked the governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Secretary and caretaker Chief Minister for providing a helicopter to transport the injured people to Peshawar's hospitals and other necessary assistance.

Nuzhat Pathan said the entire parliament strongly condemned the tragic incident in Bajaur.

She also condoled all the bereaved families and said our armed forces rendered supreme sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

Maulana Salahuddin Ayubi said innocent people including children were brutally killed in the terrorist attack. It was the responsibility of State and its institutions to provide security to the people, he said.

Speaking on a point of order Mosa Gillani called for a constitutional amendment on the pattern of the 18th amendment to strengthen local bodies' system inn the country. The development funds should be spent through local bodies system, he added.

Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali sought immediate strict action against high-ups of the interior ministry for disrespecting the members of the National Assembly. He also urged the chair to direct the interior ministry to complete the process for armed licenses to the parliamentarians and handed it to them by Monday.

He also called for filing vacant 4800 vacancies in Peshawar Electric Supply Company immediately.

Fehmida Mirza also stressed the need for coercive measures to eradicate terrorism incidents.