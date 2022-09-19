Lawmakers for mobilizing local, foreign donors to help flood victims of Balochistan

Members of Provincial Assembly on Monday said that Balochistan has been severely affected by the worst rains and floods in its history, which not only displaced millions of people, but also affected the employment of the province and the government was doing all possible to get the province out of this crisis by utilizing resources

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Members of Provincial Assembly on Monday said that Balochistan has been severely affected by the worst rains and floods in its history, which not only displaced millions of people, but also affected the employment of the province and the government was doing all possible to get the province out of this crisis by utilizing resources.

The meeting of Balochistan Assembly was held under the chairmanship of Acting Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel while the lawmakers said that local and foreign donors have to be mobilized in order to make rehabilitation of flood victims.

Balochistan Assembly paid homage to Queen Elizabeth-II of Great Britain.

The Assembly handed over the three amendment drafts of Balochistan Drugs, Partnership and Land Revenue to the respective committees.

The next meeting of the Assembly will be held on Thursday, September 22.