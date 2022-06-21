Lawmakers for more relief to common man in Federal Budget 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Terming the Federal Budget 2022-23 'balanced' in difficult economic circumstances, lawmakers in the National Assembly on Tuesday demanded more relief measures for the common man suffering from the last three and half years due to bad governance and wrong economic policies of the past regime.

Participating in a debate on budgetary proposals, Professor Shahnaz Baloch of Balochistan National Party (BNP) suggested the government to purchase petroleum products from Iran at reduced rate as compared to other international markets for providing more relief to the masses.

She highlighted the importance of ensuring more facilities at the Gwadar deep sea port for increased activities.

She stressed improving law and order across the country as it would help in restoring confidence of investors and move the economic wheel at a fast pace.

Chaudhry Riaz-ul-Haq of PML-N said it was an appropriate budget in difficult situation. However, implementing the budget proposals in true letter and spirit could improve the situation significantly. He demanded overcoming Rs 50 billion deficit of Pakistan Railways and Rs 100 billion deficit of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Ms Shams un Nisa of Pakistan Peoples Party lamented severe water shortage in Sindh and urged the government to provide drip irrigation equipments to famers of Sindh especially Thatta.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Tahira Aurangzeb lauded the budget proposal of paying interest free loans amounting to Rs 100,000 to Rs 400,000 to youth for starting their own business.

She said that from Rs. 400,000 to one million would be given to youth at the rate of 3 percent by the government for the same purpose.

She said that it was also announced that from Rs. 1 million to Rs 10 million would be given to youth at the rate of 4 percent for setting up business and that move would help in ending the unemployment in the country. In addition to these measures, she disclosed that some 100,000 trained youth would also be provided jobs.

Muttahida Majlis–e–Amal Pakistan Kamal Uddin said that the government had announced balanced budget despite difficult economic situation. It was unfortunate that various national institutions were running in losses due to bad economic policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. He was of the view that approaching International Monitory Fund (IMF) was a difficult decision for the government.

The government had to take difficult decisions just for the sake of people and the country.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Rana MNA Muhammad Qasim Noon said," I must appreciate the government for announcing a balanced budget in such very bad economic situation". The government had to take tough decisions to put the country on the right economic track.

He said that political stability was pre-requisite for economic progress, prosperity and development. "No economic progress was possible without political stability," he added.

Announcing incentives for agriculture sector and withdrawal of taxes on agriculture inputs would bring positive impacts on this important sector, he said.

He asked the government to take steps for ending black marketing of the fertilizers.

He also thanked the government for addressing the issues of South Punjab and added that the construction of Multan, Sukkur road was half century long demand of the people. He thanked for establishing industrial Zones which definitely help ending unemployment in the areas.

Pakistan People Party Parliamentarians Naz Baloch strongly condemned derogatory remarks of BJP leaders against Holy Prophet Hazarat Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH).

Paying glowing tributes to Shaheed Mohtarma Banazir Bhutto on her 69th birth day, she said sacrifices rendered by her for strengthening democracy would be remembered for ever.

She reminded that when PPP assumed powers in year 2008, the country became self sufficient in wheat production within the period of six months. She said that it was unfortunate that Pakistan had started importing wheat instead of exporting due to wrong policies of the PTI government. She appreciated the government for withdrawing GST on fertilizers and seeds to ensure provision of agriculture input to farmers at cheaper rates.

She asked the government for allocating more finances for Karachi city and uplift of Balochistan province.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz legislature Ali Zahid asked the international community to take action against BJP leaders, who were involved in hurling derogatory remarks about prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He said that despite difficult economic situation the government had announced people and business friendly budget. He criticized the PTI government for ignoring interest of the common men and said that people of the country would reject them in the general elections.