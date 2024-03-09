Open Menu

Lawmakers Greet Bilawal On Winning Presidential Election

March 09, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Lawmakers from the National Assembly and Senate extended their congratulations to Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, soon after the announcement of the result of the presidential election.

The joint meeting of the parliament convened to elect the 14th president of Pakistan.

The Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court announced the result, saying that a total of 275 votes were cast, with one vote being rejected.

PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari secured 255 votes, while Mahmood Khan Achakzai got 119 votes.

