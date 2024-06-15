(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Lawmakers on Saturday lauded the address of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to

the nation by making practical steps to provide the maximum relief to the people.

The lawmakers, while talking to APP, hailed the address of the PM in which the premier announced

an agenda of economics stability and public welfare.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Dr Shaista Khan appreciated the PM's address while hailing the

She also termed the budget 2024-25 a balanced one which reflected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's

concern for downtrodden people of the country where salaried class' rights were being

protected.

She said the working class as well as pensioners had been given a reasonable raise in their wages

which was an appreciable measure.

"The government is on its best way to reduce a gap between the rich and the poor segments of

society," she said, adding that funds approved in the budget and other measures adopted for development projects would open a new era of progress and prosperity.

The PML-N government was making all-out efforts to provide relief to the people by presenting policies

and a budget, aligned with public expectations with significant allocations for welfare projects particularly addressing the needs of the working class and government employees, she mentioned.

She said that political stability was indispensable for economic development, adding that the solution of the country's problems lies within the parliament and all political parties have to work together.

MPA Mian Marghoob Ahmad commended the address of the prime minister and appreciated

He said speech of PM Shehbaz Sharif was based on reforms which aimed at improving the overall economic condition of the country.

"Inflation rate which was thirty-eight per cent a few months back, has now declined to twelve per cent while interest rate has also reduced to twenty point five per cent", he added.

To a query, he said reduction in inflation and policy rate will promote investment and businesses in the country.

He said that it was welcoming step that only the elite were being brought into the tax net so that the tax system could be made fair and the poor were not burdened.

MPA Chaudhry Akhtar Ali Khan hailed the PM's address and said the PML-N government 's achievements since coming to power had adopted people-friendly policies to provide relief to the masses.

He said that PM Shehbaz Sharif address focused on solid measures for providing the maximum relief to the people.He said the journey of the economic stability and prosperity was not so easy while the people were looking toward the government for immediate relief.

Due to the government's pro-people policies, Akhtar said the people would get further relief in near future.

He said, similarly, the 22 per cent interest rate had now come down to 20 per cent that further would help reduce the interest burden on the country's debts and further promote the domestic investment in the country.