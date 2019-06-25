Lawmakers hold 55 hour debate on budget: Aamir Dogar

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Chief Whip in National Assembly Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar on Tuesday said 224 lawmakers from the treasury and opposition benches in the National Assembly held 55 hour debate on Federal budget 2019-20.

Taking part in the budget debate, he said as per the rules and procedure of the National Assembly, minimum 40 hour debate on the budget was essential, but interest of the lawmakers could be judged from the fact that the legislators took about 55 hours to debate on it.

He thanked all the political parties for showing keen interest in the budget debate and asked people to pay tax and take benefit from the asset declaration scheme.

Dogar expressed the hope that the government would achieve the set target of revenue collection, saying that the PTI government would ensure respect of the tax payers.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had improved Pakistan's image abroad as many foreign dignitaries were visiting Pakistan.

He expressed the hope that Pakistan had started its journey of progress and prosperity under the leadership of the Imran Khan.

He claimed that millions of rupees of corruption had been stopped after PTI took over the charge of the government.

Dogar said Prime Minister Imran Khan would ensure that the tax payers' money be used for the welfare of public.

The chief whip said people involved in loot and plunder should be punished and money should be deposited in national exchequer.

"People involved in loot and plunder should be given exemplary punishment," he added.

He suggested that tax on sugar should be withdrawn while price of ghee and oil should also be controlled.

He also suggested that subsidy should be announced for electricity users of up to 500 units. He also suggested that federal excise duty on 800cc vehicles should be withdrawn.

He also appreciated the government for allocating more funding for the Southern Punjab.

