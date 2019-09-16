UrduPoint.com
Lawmakers Laud World HR, Peace Forums For Condemning IOK Lockdown

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 06:31 PM

Lawmakers laud world HR, peace forums for condemning IOK lockdown

The legal fraternity on Monday lauded world humanitarian and peace fora including Global Human Rights watchdog, Amnesty International (AI) and the Kashmir Forum for strongly condemning India for continued lockdown of the occupied Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :The legal fraternity on Monday lauded world humanitarian and peace fora including Global Human Rights watchdog, Amnesty International (AI) and the Kashmir Forum for strongly condemning India for continued lockdown of the occupied Kashmir.

Talking to APP, President Centre for Pakistan and Gulf Studies (CGPS) Senator Sehar Kamran said that Amnesty International (AI), in its recent video, posted on twitter, exposed heinous human rights violations in held Valley. These crimes including the use of pellet guns against innocent Kashmiris, mid-night raids, torture, tear-gassing of oppressed people, use of rubber bullets, detention of thousands of Kashmiris including doctors, political leaders, journalists and human rights activists, had not suppressed their courage, she said.

Sehar said that the AI, in its video caption, explained how the oppressed Kashmiris were living with blackout for the last 40 days. The occupied territory had become the most militarised zone on earth, she regretted.

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister, Muhammad Hanif Pitafi, MPA, said that after mediation offer by US President Donald Trump for resolving the Kashmir issue, more and more American lawmakers had begun to speak out against revocation of the occupied territory's special status.

Bob Casey, a senior US senator, in his statement deplored India's annexation of occupied Kashmir, adding that he was committed to human rights and self-determination for the people of the disputed state, said a noted lawyer Muhammad Asif Kahloon.

Meanwhile, the European Union's (EU) representative for foreign affairs and security policy, Federica Mogherini, would deliver a detailed policy statement on the Kashmir situation during the European Parliament General Assembly to be held in the French city of Strasbourg on September 17.

A protest demonstration will be held on September 21 in Burton Town Centre (UK) in support of the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir.

The Kashmir Forum would organise a demonstration to express solidarity with the people of the occupied territory.

