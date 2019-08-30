Lawmakers of KP Assembly holds Kashmir solidarity rally

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan along with the other lawmakers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Friday staged walk to express solidarity with Kashmiris people.

On the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a big rally under leadership of Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani was taken out from Provincial Assembly and marched on Khyber Road to Secretariat Chowk.

The rally was attended, Provincial Ministers, Advisers and Special Assistants to the Chief Minister and MPAs later officials of civil secretariat, members of civil society and others.

The participants were holding placards and banners carrying different slogans such as 'Kashmir will become part of Pakistan, we stand with Kashmir, Kashmir is the integral part of Pakistan, friends of Modi are traitor.

Speaking on this occasion Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and Minister for Information Shoukat Ali Yousafzai said that Kashmir is integral part of Pakistan and we will not let Kashmiris people alone. They condemn the Indian government for human rights resolutions violation, extra judicial killings and urged UN and international community to take notice of it.

The participants of the rally expressed complete solidarity with oppressed and innocent Kashmiris of IoK in wake of abrogation of article 370 and article 35 by the India and demanded of the UN Security Council to implement its resolutions on Kashmir.

Earlier, the assembly proceeding started under the chair of Speaker Mushtaq Ghani and the proceeding was suspended to allow members to stage Kashmir solidarity hour from 12 PM to 12:30PM following call of Prime Minister Imran Khan to express solidarity with Kashmir.

He appealed all members of the House to participate in the rally and make the world realize the severity of Kashmir issue and human rights' violation being committed by Indian government and forces against innocent Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir.

Taking the floor Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information Technology Kamran Bangash said that the whole nation is united to hold Kashmir solidarity rally and give strong message to the world that Pakistan would support Kashmiri people in their cause for right to self determination morally, politically and diplomatically.

Earlier, Parliamentary Leader of ANP Sardar Hussain Babak and Nighat Orakzai of PPP said that it is a national issue so the Prime Minister must invite a Federal parliamentary leaders meeting regarding today's (Friday) solidarity day.

Meanwhile, the House passed The KP Judicial academy (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Later, the Speaker adjourned the proceeding till 10:30am on September 16, 2019.