Lawmakers Offered Fatiha For Martyrs Of Forces In Balochistan Assembly
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2025 | 09:37 PM
Lawmakers offered Fatiha for martyrdom of security forces and Levies personnel in Manguchar and Pishin and strongly condemned the incident of attack on security forces in Kalat during session of Balochistan Assembly on Monday
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Lawmakers offered Fatiha for martyrdom of security forces and Levies personnel in Manguchar and Pishin and strongly condemned the incident of attack on security forces in Kalat during session of Balochistan Assembly on Monday.
A resolution condemning the attack on Kalat and Duraban was also passed by lawmakers.
The Assembly session began under the chairmanship of Deputy Speaker Ghazala Gola.
The resolution regarding condemning the martyrs of security forces and levies personnel was presented by Assembly Member Zahoor Buledi, which was approved by the House with a majority vote.
Addressing the Assembly session, Zahoor Buledi said that the security forces are fighting against terrorists, the terrorists and their facilitators must be exposed saying that the time has come for the people to unite against them to eliminate their nefarious design from the areas for interest of the peace.
Assembly Member Mina Majeed, Farah Azeem Shah and others strongly condemned the attacks on forces in Kalat.
They said that the forces fought the terrorists with bravery and sacrificed their lives adding that we all have to work together to rid the province of terrorism and have heartfelt sympathy with all the families.
National Party Chief Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch and other members walked out of the assembly against the PECA Act.
Later, Provincial Minister Asim Kurd Gellu presented a resolution about Balochistan Tax on Land and Agricultural Income which was passed by the lawmakers.
The Provincial Finance Minister Shoaib Noshirwani presented second resolution regarding Balochistan Service Servants Amendment Bill 2025 which was approved by lawmakers.
The Deputy Speaker adjourned the Assembly session till 3 pm on Thursday.
