Lawmakers pay glowing tribute to Nawab Yousuf Talpur for his services for democracy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Lawmakers in the National Assembly on Tuesday paid rich tribute to Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur, honoring his lifelong services for democracy and his role in strengthening the Parliament.

Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed deep sorrow over Nawab Talpur’s passing, lauding his remarkable contributions and dignified personality. "Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur was not just a dear friend but a brother," he said.

"Our association spanned over 23 years in Parliament. He was an extremely compassionate and humble individual, deeply knowledgeable on water-related issues, and always spoke with wisdom and clarity. The national interest drove his discussions, and he carried himself with grace and humility."

"I had the privilege of learning a great deal from him over the years, as did many others who had the honor of working alongside him. His departure is a great loss to all of us," the Speaker added.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also paid glowing tribute, remembering Nawab Yousuf Talpur not only as a party colleague but as a close family associate. "Our relationship with Nawab Sahib spanned three generations," Bilawal said.

"Although he held the title of 'Nawab,' his political conduct was never feudal. He was a true people’s politician, a dedicated worker who began his journey in student politics. His politics were principled and ideological," he said.

Highlighting Nawab Talpur’s contributions to democracy, Bilawal Bhutto recalled his role in resisting dictatorship through movements such as the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy (MRD) and the Alliance for the Restoration of Democracy (ARD). "He never backed down, never bowed," he said. "Whether under Zia or Musharraf, Nawab Yousuf Talpur stood tall. Though he is no longer with us physically in this Assembly, we have all learned from his unwavering principles."

He highlighted his long parliamentary career, which began with his election to the Sindh Assembly in 1970 and continued in the National Assembly from 1993 to 2024. "Every speech he delivered focused on the people's issues, rooted in ideology and principle," Bilawal added.

"He championed the cause of agriculture, the backbone of our economy, and served as Federal Minister for Agriculture and food."

Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif described Nawab Talpur as a dignified man and a steadfast loyalist of the PPP. "Whether in opposition or government, Nawab Sahib stood firmly with his party and leadership. May Allah grant him a place in Jannat-ul-Firdous," he said.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain expressed admiration for Nawab Talpur’s dedication. "He persistently raised water and agriculture issues with passion and energy. Despite illness, he remained committed to his parliamentary duties," he said. Nawab Sahib was a true gentleman and one of the finest parliamentarians. His constructive politics and positive attitude set an example in an era of increasing negativity."

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Amir Muqam said Nawab Talpur’s passing was a loss not only for the PPP but for the entire democratic system. "We served together on multiple occasions, and I witnessed his resilience during difficult times," he said. "This is a collective loss for Pakistan and democracy. May Allah grant him a high place in Jannat-ul-Firdous."

Senior MQM leader Khawaja Izhar ul Hassan recalled his association with Nawab Talpur. "Even at his age, he was remarkably active in both his parliamentary responsibilities and personal life. His services will always be remembered," he said. "The profound respect with which everyone acknowledges his contributions speaks volumes about his character and legacy."

The National Assembly’s session adjourned with heartfelt prayers for the departed soul and recognition of Nawab Yousuf Talpur’s enduring legacy as a parliamentarian and democratic stalwart.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, said that as per parliamentary tradition, "Whenever a member passes away, we offer prayers and condolences, pay tribute to his services, and then adjourn the session as a mark of respect."

