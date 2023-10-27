Lawmakers pay tributes to Rana Maqbool, S.M Zafar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Lawmakers in the Senate on Friday paid heartfelt tributes to the late Rana Maqbool Ahmed and former Senator Syed Muhammad Zafar, remembering their unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law and the sanctity of the Constitution.

Soon after the start of the session's proceedings, Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani asked for a Fateha for the departed souls of Rana Maqbool Ahmed and former Senator Syed Muhammad Zafar.

Yousaf Raza Gillani, while paying tribute to these two senators, mentioned that Rana Maqbool was always helpful to members of the Senate and highlighted his contributions to the Senate Standing Committee's proceedings.

He also paid tribute to Syed Muhammad Zafar for his contributions to the supremacy of law and the constitution.

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti paid tribute to Rana Maqbool and Syed Muhammad Zafar for their contributions to the rule of law.

He also shared his working experience with Rana Maqbool, describing him as one of the finest senators and lawmakers who treated junior members with dignity and respect.

The minister disclosed that he had learned a lot from the late Rana Maqbool. He also paid tribute to the security forces personnel who sacrificed their lives for the bright and secure future of the next generation.

Raza Rabbani, while paying tribute to the late Rana Maqbool, mentioned his active participation in the proceedings of the Senate standing committees. He noted that S.M. Zafar always believed in accountability and worked beyond party lines.

Irfan Saddique, in his tribute to Rana Maqbool, highlighted his readiness to help members of the Senate and others, as well as his encouragement of new members.

He also praised Rana Maqbool's active involvement in the proceedings of the Senate Standing Committee. He paid tribute to S.M. Zafar, acknowledging his role in democracy, human rights, and the supremacy of the constitution.

Senator Ali Zafar thanked the Chairman Senate and the members of the Senate for paying tribute to his father, S.M. Zafar. He also paid tribute to Rana Maqbool, emphasizing his dedication to the rule of law.

Leader of the House in the Senate, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, paid tribute to Rana Maqbool and S.M. Zafar, mentioning that their contributions would be remembered for a long time.

He described Rana Maqbool as a sincere friend who always extended cooperation to other Senate members and highlighted S.M. Zafar's qualities as a great human being, a lawmaker, and a top legal professional who proved himself as one of the best law ministers.

The Senators including Hidayatullah Khan, Manzoor Ahmed, Mushtaq Ahmed, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Rukhsana Zuberi, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Walid Iqbal, Kamran Murtaza, Prof. Sajid Mir, Nuzhat Sadiq, Dilawar Khan, Sana Jamali, Seemee Ezdi, Krishna Kumari Kohli, Danesh Kumar, Syed Waqar Mehdi, Fawzia Arshad, Khalida Sikandar Mandhro, Rana Mehmood Ul Hassan, Muhammad Akram Dr. Musadik Masood Malik also participated in the debate and paid tribute Rana Maqbool and S.M Zafar.

