Lawmakers Reaffirm To Continue Unyielding Support For Palestine

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2024 | 05:29 PM

Lawmakers in the Upper House of Parliament on Friday reaffirmed continued unyielding support for Palestine and also emphasized Pakistan's unwavering support for its people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Lawmakers in the Upper House of Parliament on Friday reaffirmed continued unyielding support for Palestine and also emphasized Pakistan's unwavering support for its people.

Speaking in Senate here on Friday, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed asserted that the entire Pakistani nation including parliament will stand resolutely until the independent state of Palestine is established, with Al Quds Sharif as its capital.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of JI acknowledged the significant sacrifices made by the innocent people of Gaza and Palestine, expressing confidence in the eventual freedom of Palestine, with Al Quds Sharif as its capital.

He called on the international community to hold Israel accountable for its aggression in Palestine, urging the OIC to conduct a public hearing on Israel's war crimes and crimes against humanity.

He further advocated for Pakistan's continued support for a ceasefire in Palestine and overall peace in the region.

Leader of the House, Senator Ishaq Dar, echoed the sentiments expressed by Senators Mushahid Hussain Syed and Mushtaq Ahmed, affirming full support for Palestine. He emphasized that Pakistan is committed to standing behind Palestine in its quest for sovereignty.

Senator Maulvi Faiz Muhammad expressed his steadfast support for the Palestinian cause and pledged to continue backing it.

Speaking on a point of public importance, Senator Dost Muhammad Khan urged the government to address the issues facing ex-FATA, emphasizing the importance of providing the region with its committed share. He emphasized that the local populace of FATA had made significant sacrifices for peace, and fulfilling commitments made to them is their rightful expectation.

Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo called upon the Chief Justice of Pakistan to ensure justice for the people of Balochistan, highlighting the need for legal remedies to address the grievances faced by the region's residents.

