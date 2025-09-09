Lawmakers review river Indus embankments in Kotri

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) MNA Malik Asad Sikandar, MPA Dr. Sikandar Ali Shoro, Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri and Superintendent Engineer Irrigation Khalid Hussain Dahar on Tuesday visited embankments near Karo Khuho in Kotri to review the water level of the Indus river and assess the condition of protective embankments.

They also inspected embankments at village Jumo Khan Shoro, village Allah Bachayo Shoro and village of the mallah community. Superintendent Engineer Dahar briefed the delegation on the latest water situation and the condition of bunds.

On this occasion, MNA Malik Asad Sikandar said that Kotri was currently safe and there was no immediate threat of an emergency.

He expressed confidence that the upcoming water flow from Punjab would also pass safely.

Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri said that all precautionary measures had been completed to deal with any possible flooding, stressing that providing relief and ensuring the safety of the people was the district administration’s top priority.

Assistant Commissioner Kotri Nadeem Qadir Khokhar, Mukhtiarkar, former Vice Chairman District Council Muhammad Sadiq Shoro and local residents were also present on the occasion.