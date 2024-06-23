Lawmakers stress for revised tax mechanism to minimize miseries of common man

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker Aseefa Bhutto Zardari addressed the significant challenges facing Pakistan, such as rising inflation, unemployment and poverty. She remarked that the public had high hopes for the budget, but it fell short of their expectations, calling for collective action to improve the lives of the masses.

During the budget debate in the National Assembly on Sunday, Aseefa Bhutto emphasized the need for national unity, urging that tolerance and patience be demonstrated through actions rather than just words.

She highlighted the intolerable long hours of load shedding during extreme heat and stressed the importance of bolstering support for farmers, advocating for a fresh start in the political arena.

"We must advance initiatives to support the common man," Aseefa Bhutto asserted. "Strengthening farmers, laborers, and vulnerable groups is crucial. Farmers face significant challenges such as floods and wheat import issues. It is imperative to offer facilities to the country's poorest citizens."

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) member Muhammad Jawed Hanif strongly condemned the lynching incidents in the name of religion and urged the government to put an end to 'street justice' by strengthening national institutions to restore public confidence.

Jawed Hanif also called for concrete measures to control load shedding and suggested that the federal government revisit its tax policies on the salaried class, health, education and agriculture sectors.

Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) legislator Nisar Ahmed proposed that the government provide interest-free loans to farmers owning up to five acres of land to enhance their livelihoods.

PPP member Mahtab Akbar Rashdi urged the government to transfer all the ministries and divisions to provincial governments which were abolished after the 18th Amendment, arguing that this move would help reduce expenses.

SIC lawmaker Riaz Fatyana urged the government for creating job opportunities for the youth of the country.

Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood criticized the budgetary proposals. He said funds should be allocated to the education sector, especially for scholarships. He also called for the completion of Layyah-Taunsa Bridge.

Syed Waseem Hussain said that the government should take effective steps to facilitate poor segments of society.

Shazia Marri said the tax net should be enhanced instead of burdening the salaried class or the people registered with the Federal board of Revenue (FBR).

She said healthcare equipment or medicines should be exempted from tax for the provision of better health facilities to the public.