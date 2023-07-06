Lawmakers strongly condemn desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The lawmakers from both sides of the aisle Thursday strongly condemned the desecration of Holy Quran outside a mosque in Sweden and called for measures to avoid such abhorrent acts in future that insulted the sacred values of Muslims.

Speaking on a motion to discuss the situation arising out of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden in joint sitting of the Parliament, they said the entire Muslim Ummah should forge unity and raise joint voice to stop the recurrence of such profane acts.

MNA, Sahahuddin of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) while strongly condemning the incident said mere statement of the Swedish government was not enough as the act was done with the permission of the court.

Islam preached peace, love, tolerance and tranquility, he said, adding that followers of islam did not disrespect to any other religion or other holy books.

He said copy of resolution should also be sent to all Europeans countries and Sweden.

The MNA said it was our joint issue and for which a peaceful protest should be launched to condemn the incident.

He appreciated the Prime Minister's decision to observe Yaum-e-Taqddees-e-Quran tomorrow and urged to people to fully participate in it order to register their protest.

Raza Rabbani of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said desecration of holy books or religions in name of freedom of expression did not allow anyone to carry out such heinous act.

The desecration of the Holy Quran was also a blatant violation of the international laws as hatred speech against other religion was contrary to it, he added.

Talking part in the debate, Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamaat e Islami (JI) strongly condemned the incident and termed it an act of war against Islam.

He said it was an attack on our ideological boarders. Such freedom of expression was tantamount to an act of terrorism, he added.

He said unfortunately, the court gave permission to the wicked man and such acts would push the world into third world war.

He urged the leadership of Muslim countries to raise their voice jointly as it was a blatant act of terrorism.

He also demanded recalling of Pakistan ambassador from Sweden besides expelling its ambassador and complete boycott of products of that country.

He also suggested a proper legislation at United National level to ensure respect of all religions and holy books.

He also called for approaching the International court in that regard.

Senator Hidayatullah of Awami National Party said that the act had hurt the feelings of Muslims all over the world.

He said that such despicable acts would only promote hatred in the society.

MNA Farukh Khan of PML-Q said that Islam time and again promoted peace and tranquility.

This evil must be punished by the UN as it was promoting hatred in the world, she added.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal underlined the need for tolerance and forbearance among different faiths to avoid clash of civilizations.

"Our religion teaches us patience but in the West incidents keep on taking place regularly where sentiments of Muslims are hurt," he added.

"If you will speak disrespectfully about holocaust you are not spared as they have rules for that," the minister said.

He said the Muslims would have to make themselves stronger by obtaining scientific knowledge.

"Only protests and condemnations will not serve for any good purpose. Muslims must pursue knowledge and pay heed towards scientific discoveries as instructed by the Holy Quran," he added.

The minister said "We should do our own accountability. We must try to know what are the reasons of our downfall".

Senator Kamran Murtaza said that the desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden was not the first instance.

Rejecting the rationale of freedom of expression, he said that police authorities had given permission to extremists to desecrate the Holy Quran outside the main mosque in the Swedish capital on the first day of Eid-ul Azha, adding that we must try to know as why it happened.