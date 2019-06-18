UrduPoint.com
Lawmakers To Come Up To The Expectations Of People: Ali Muhammad Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 11:20 PM

Lawmakers to come up to the expectations of people: Ali Muhammad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan has said that public representatives should shun their differences and serve their constituents who expect a lot after sending them to the August House (Parliament)

Speaking here in National Assembly on Tuesday, the minister said that no one should exceed the limits and neglect personal differences for the sake of country.

PTI led government, he said, had always tried to run this House as per rules and opposition should cooperate in this regard.

Recalling the first speech of Imran Khan in previous assembly, he said Imran Khan ensured to cooperate with the then government for the sake of democracy.

He said all the members should respect the Chair of Leader of the House and the proceedings of the House should be run in a good manner.

