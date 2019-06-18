Lawmakers to follow code of conduct devised for decorum in Assembly

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri on Tuesday urged the lawmakers to follow and respect the code of conduct for members while attending the sitting of the House

" The Rules have been devised by the members of the House themselves and they should ensure sanctity of the House by following these rules," he said while asking the members to maintain decorum in the House.

Soon after the commencement of the sitting, he said that copies of the Rule 30 in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in National Assembly 2007 have been provided to lawmakers both in urdu and English languages.

He urged the lawmakers to follow the Rule 30 Conduct of members while present in the Assembly.

The Rule 30 says that "a member while the Assembly is sitting, (a) shall not read any book, newspaper or letter except in connection with business of the Assembly; (b) shall not pass between the Chair and any member who is speaking; (c) shall not interrupt any member while speaking by disorderly expression or noises or in any other disorderly manner; (d) shall always address the Chair; (e) shall keep to his usual seat while addressing the Assembly; (f) shall maintain silence when not speaking in the Assembly; (g) shall not obstruct proceedings and shall avoid making running commentaries when speeches are being made in the Assembly; (h) shall not chant slogans, display banners or placards, throw and tear Table documents and reports, etc.

; (i) shall not indulge in rowdy behavior (j) shall not approach the dais of the Speaker in a threatening manner; (k) shall not act to erode the sanctity of the House or act in a manner which lowers the dignity of the House; (l) shall not act in any manner detrimental to the order and decorum of the House; (m) shall not applaud when a stranger enters any of the galleries except when a foreign delegation or a foreign dignitary is specially invited to the sitting; (n) shall not while speaking make any reference to a stranger in any of the galleries except when a foreign delegation or a foreign dignitary is specially invited to the sitting; (o) shall not occupy a seat in the galleries nor while in the Chamber engage himself in conversation with any visitor in a gallery; (p) shall not use a mobile telephone; (q) shall not chew or eat or drink or smoke; and (r) shall not bring any stick unless permitted by the Speaker".